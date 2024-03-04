Comedian Sunil Pal Is Not Happy With Kapil Sharma: Porn ka Quota Khol ke Rakha Hai (Watch)

Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma and his team are all set to release their first-ever online comedy show, "The Great India Kapil Show," on Netflix. The show will stream every Saturday at 8pm, with its promo already going viral on social media. Promo is loved by Kapil Sharma Fan, but Veteran Comedian Sunil pal seems to be not happy with the way show is scripted. He took Instagram to criticized Kapil Sharma and Netflix saying, 'Porn Quota Khol ke rakha hein.'

In a video, Sunil Pal expressed his disappointment, urging Kapil not to proceed with the show, as it allegedly includes "gande keede makaude and so-called gutter atankwadi" (filthy insects and so-called gutter terrorists). He criticized the use of foul language and claimed the show's promotion has been done in a distasteful manner. Sunil Pal, acknowledging Kapil Sharma as the king of comedy and a family entertainer, urged him to reconsider the show's content for the sake of millions of fans who admire him. He particularly expressed concern about the show being on Netflix, mentioning the platform's alleged promotion of explicit content.

Sunil Pal concluded by advising Kapil Sharma to stay away from the "gandi naali ke keede" (filthy gutter insects) associated with Netflix and criticized the creators for allegedly promoting explicit content. "The Great Indian Kapil Show" features a star-studded lineup, including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.