Composer Devi Sri Prasad shares secret behind foot-tapping tracks

Mumbai, April 29 National award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who is gearing up for two big releases -- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and ‘Kanguva’ -- has shared the process behind creating foot-tapping dance numbers that enjoy commercial success.

The composer told IANS that he is a huge dance enthusiast and keeps dancing throughout the process of making songs in his studio.

On International Dance Day (April 29), Prasad shared that he first imagines what kind of dance would suit a song that he has been briefed for. Once he cracks the steps in broad strokes, he goes all out in terms of tune, rhythm, and programming of the song.

'Rockstar DSP', as Prasad is known to his fans, told IANS, “Even before we come to know about music, we inherently know about dance. A toddler expresses his happiness by dancing and jumping with no sense of melody or rhythm. That’s why I say rhythm is so important because it directly appeals to the younger audience as is evident in the case of kids. I simply love rhythms."

He also narrated an incident when he performed with megastar Kamal Haasan on stage, saying, “Once when Kamal Haasan sir and I performed together on stage for an audio launch, he told the people at the event, ‘You all know DSP as a composer, and you may think that just because it’s a concert or a show, he is dancing on stage. But, no, I have seen him dancing in the studio as well when he is working on a track’. I was spellbound by his observation."

He added, “I imagine the dance, the situation, and the picturisation of the song in my mind first, then make the music for it. I think that’s the reason people like my dance numbers and they get a good response. People often ask me how I manage to dance for 3-4 hours during the whole show.

“I would call Michael Jackson my inspiration behind my stage performances. I aspire to have that kind of energy while performing to keep my audience entertained."

