Composer Santhosh Narayanan launches Malayalam innings with period drama

Chennai, Aug 21 Ace music director Santhosh Narayanan, who is one of the top most composers in the Tamil film industry, said that he is proud to make his debut as music composer in Malayalam with director Vinayan's much-awaited period drama, 'Pathonpatham Noottandu'.

Taking to Twitter, Santhosh Narayanan, who is known for his work in several critically acclaimed Tamil blockbusters including 'Pariyaerum Perumal', 'Vada Chennai' and 'Kaala', said, "Proud to start my first film in Malayalam as composer through the amazing 'Pathonpatham Noottandu'."

Thanking the director and the producer for giving him the opportunity, the he also shared the link of the trailer of the film.

"Thanks Vinayan sir, Gokulam Gopalan sir and the special team for making this epic. Wishing a grand worldwide success. Here is the trailer!," he said.

'Pathonpathaam Noottandu', featuring Siju Wilson in the lead, is scheduled to hit screens on September 8.

The trailer shows how people from certain castes were exploited back in 1900. In particular, it also highlights how women from the marginalised sections were prevented from even covering their breasts and how a breast tax was levied on them.

The trailer shows the uprising of those exploited and highlights the rise of an Ezhava Chieftain Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a firebrand leader who fought against casteism and slavery.

Needless to say, the trailer has triggered huge expectations as it is based on a true story.

Apart from Siju Wilson, the film also stars Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Indrans, Gokulam Gopalan, Sudev Nair, Senthil Krishna, Suresh Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, Vishnu Vinay, Deepti Sati, Poonam Bajwa and Kayadu Lohar among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Shaji Kumar and music is by M. Jayachandran.

