"Content is becoming more authentic today, and there is no such thing as a bold scene," says '83' actor Addinath Kothare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 24 : Marathi actor Addinath Kothare, who made his Bollywood debut with the movie '83' and was also seen in the web series 'Criminal Justice', and will be seen in the web series 'Bajao', opened up about fetching good projects in Bollywood films and web shows after earning a good name in the Marathi industry. He also spoke about doing bold scenes in the web series and how much he is comfortable doing them on-screen.

He said, "One mantra I have realised while working on all these platforms is that your good work fetches you better work. The only thing that worked for me is merit. I bagged '83' purely on an audition. Doing '83', I bagged 'City of Dreams' again through audition. So I have been giving auditions and getting good work. I don't think today anyone can get work based on connections because, at the end of the day, there is a lot of money riding on the project."

"It's a very competitive world right now and merit and networking which you build through your merit is only going to serve you good work. Good merit gets you to connect with lots of good technicians, good artists and makers, they notice your work and that's how you get good work," he added.

The '83' actor concluded by speaking about his thoughts on bold scenes in web shows and if he's open to doing it.

He added, "The content today is becoming more authentic, and there is no such thing as a bold scene. If a story demands a certain kind of depth, as actors, we should be prepared for that. I am open to being a part of a good story and being able to perform the character to its best. I don't consider it bold; I think it's just challenging, and I am open to challenges."

Meanwhile, Addinath Kothare is busy with his shoots. He will be seen in yet another hit web show 'Bajao'. He is also busy promoting his show 'Konkan Diaries'.

