"Couldn't have lived without each other": Parineeti Chopra officially announces her wedding with Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are finally 'Mr and Mrs'. The duo exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. On Monday, Parineeti shared the official wedding photos. The couple wore cream wedding outfits. Parineeti Chopra wore a wedding outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were spotted making their way to the wedding ceremony. Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding. Parineeti's cousin and global star Priyanka Chopra gave Parineeti and Raghav's wedding a miss. However, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra attended the wedding.