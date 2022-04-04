Courtroom drama 'Guilty Minds' to stream from April 22

Mumbai, April 4 Legal drama 'Guilty Minds', which stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead, was announced on Monday.

The series has been created and directed by Shefali Bhushan and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers.

While one of them is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.

In addition, it also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra and Chitrangada Satrupa in piovotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

This courtroom drama has been produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui. 'Guilty Minds' will be available to stream on Prime Video from April 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor