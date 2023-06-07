Crew members of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada accuse producers of not clearing dues

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Shehzada’ which hit the theatres on February 17 was one of 2023's biggest flops. As per latest reports the crew has accused the producers of the film over non-payment of dues. It has been more than three months since the film has been released and the crew has alleged that over Rs 30 lakhs is yet to be cleared. For the unversed, Kartik is one of the co-producers of the film. In a recent interview with Etimes, the actor revealed that initially he had taken his remuneration as an actor, but eventually the film faced a financial crisis.

Kartik said that “they needed someone to step up” hence he discussed with his producers and decided to give up his money for the film. When asked if he returned his remuneration in full, Kartik added, “almost.”In a separate interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik spoke about the financial issues faced by the film and said, “I am all in for the film. When certain issues, not related to our world were happening, they needed someone to stand up and that’s what I did. They suggested me to become a producer with this film and that was it. I am still looking at this film as an actor mostly because majority of my work as a producer is being done by all the producers. ‘Shehzada’ is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun. ‘Shehzada’ stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.