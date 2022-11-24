Cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi meets Pakistani cricketers, son Angad Bedi gets emotional

Mumbai, Nov 24 Former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi recently visited his friends in Pakistan, and his son, actor Angad Bedi feels lucky that his childhood was filled with stories of friendship told by his father. From practice sessions to dressing room fun, Angad calls these stories his favourite fables.

Bishan Singh Bedi recently was in Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to meet his cricketer friends. The actor said that the friendship was beyond any border or distance, which has lasted till now. The meeting was kept low key.

An emotional Angad, who is known for his work in films like 'Pink', 'Soorma' and 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', said: "My father recently went all the way to Pakistan to meet his old friends, irrespective of his ill health. All of them would be in their late 70s and they are still in touch with each other. These guys are legends and these are people I have heard stories of when I was younger. The world currently needs more of these friendships."

The former Indian Cricket Team spinner met former Pakistani cricketer and captain Intekhab Alam and Shafqat Rana in Pakistan, where they sang songs and spent some quality time.

