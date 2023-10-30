Cristiano Ronaldo 'ignores' Salman Khan in Riyadh, shocking video goes viral!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently attended a boxing match held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During the match, the Sultan actor was seen sitting beside footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Giorgina Rodriguez. One of the videos shows Salman and Ronaldo at the match venue. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens stated that Salman was 'ignored' in the presence of Ronaldo.

Salman bhai ignoring Ronaldo. Major flex. Tiger Zinda etc. pic.twitter.com/e7PUVcKFZ4 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 30, 2023

Salman's fans are also disappointed as they felt that Ronaldo snubbed Salman when he was being introduced to several dignitaries present at the event. The now-viral clip also shows Ronaldo walking past Salman without even noticing him. While several users brutally trolled Salman, others mentioned that Ronaldo is an international celebrity and it is 'natural' than one will be recognised more than the other. Not just Salman and Christiano but Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is all set to release in theatres on November 12.

