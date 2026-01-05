Critics Choice Awards 2026: Jimmy Kimmel calls past year a "near-death experience" after Best Talk Show win

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Jimmy Kimmel described the past year as one of the most challenging phases of his life, reflecting on the turmoil faced by his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, after it was temporarily taken off the air.

The popular late-night host won the award for Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4. This was his second win in the category.

After receiving the award, Kimmel spoke to reporters in the winner's room and opened up about the difficult months his show went through, according to PEOPLE.

While speaking about this phase, Kimmel compared the situation to watching his "own funeral" and shared how emotionally heavy the time was for him.

"It was almost a near-death experience for me. Of course, not literally, but I did feel a little bit like Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn watching their own funeral when all this stuff happened," he told reporters, as per PEOPLE.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air for six days in September of last year after comments made by Kimmel led to heavy backlash. The show later returned on September 23, but criticism did not stop. Kimmel has continued to face attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for the show to be cancelled.

After his show won the award, Kimmel spoke about how strongly people reacted when the show faced trouble. He said the support reminded him of how important comedy and free speech are.

"To be here and to see that people reacted to it in not just a positive way, but in almost a desperate waywe're like, 'Oh boy, when they come after the comedians, that's when we draw the line.'"

He further expressed gratitude for the support he received during the tough time, stating, "We're very grateful that they drew the line at us."

During his acceptance speech on stage, Kimmel also teased other nominees not attending the ceremony. These included The Daily Show, Hot Ones, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

