'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to return with Season 12

Los Angeles, April 11 Multi-hyphenate artiste and the creator of American sitcom 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', Larry David has confirmed that the show will be renewed for its Season 12, reports 'Variety'.

The show creator shared the news at an Emmys event at the DGA presented by HBO Max.

As per 'Variety', the event included a screening of Season 11 episode 'The Watermelon' as well as a live panel discussion hosted by Rich Eisen and featuring David, executive producer Jeff Schaffer, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis.

Eisen wrote on Twitter, "So, I was honored to emcee an (Emmys) panel for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes."

The news is special because the show is put into operations only when David feels inspired to write more of it. The gravity of this can be gauged from the fact that the show has 11 seasons spread out over 21 years. It took a major hiatus between 2011 and 2017.

But as Smoove told Variety ahead of the Season 11 premiere, "I think Larry can see more seasons, more episodes, more storylines, based on what he has at his disposal. The more the world changes, the more toys he has to play with. He's excited right now - his energy is great."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor