Cuteness alert! Anushka Sharma challenges hubby Virat Kohli to cricket match in funny video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never miss chance to set major couple goals and inspire their fans with humour. The latest video is the proof, where Virushka challenged each other to a game of cricket.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Anushka treated fans with a fun promotional video for a sportswear brand.

The video opens with Anushka saying, "Virat, I think I can beat you at cricket." She then introduces her unconventional rules, which are all in her favour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Rules like "you miss the ball thrice, you're out, one who brings the bat, bats first', if the ball strikes you on the body thrice, you're out, one who hits a sixer, gets the ball back and so on.

Anushka bats first and gets bowled out twice in a row by Virat.

After Anushka stars coming up with new rules on the spot, Virat cutely protests with 'hatt' and 'abe kya hai ye'.

The video ends with a hilarious reel of bloopers.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "Lulu balling, lassi shots & a lot more."

The fun banter of the couple caught the attention of their fans and they chimed in the comment section.

Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Bloopers are adorable."

Zoya Akhtar dropped laughing emojis.

Huma Qureshi commented, "Haha love."

One of the users wrote, "Mard sirf apni pasandida aurat k rules manta hai (A man only follows the rules set by his favourite woman),"

Another comment read, "Best couple in the world."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

The couple, known for keeping their private life largely out of the public eye, recently welcomed their second child, Akaay, earlier this year in February, following their first daughter, Vamika.

Recently, during the Test series against Bangladesh, India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest player to cross the 27,000 international run mark on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test.

He surpassed 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's record as he raced to the elusive feat with elegance on a sunny day in Kanpur on Monday.

Kohli achieved the feat in 594 innings, 29 less than the batting maestro. During his illustrious career, Sachin slammed 27,000 international runs in 623 innings.

During the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, a low-scoring affair, he played solid knocks of 47 and 29* and climbed to number sixth among batters in latest ICC Test Rankings.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor