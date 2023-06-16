Cuteness Alert! Dharmendra grooves to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' at grandson Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol can't keep calm as his grandson Karan Deol is getting married.

The grandfather-grandson duo on Friday made the pre-wedding function, sangeet ceremony, extra special with their dance to the iconic song 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

On Friday, the Deols gathered together for Karan and his wife-to-be Drisha Acharya's Sangeet ceremony.

Several images and videos inside the venue surfaced online. In one of the clips, the proud grandfather Dharmendra is seen grooving with Karan on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

Dharmendra can be seen dressed in a beige-coloured suit teamed up with striped tie. He posed for the paps.

Groom's father Sunny Deol arrived at the function donning his character Tara Singh's look from his iconic film 'Gadar'. He wore a grey kurta, patiala salwaar and brown blazer and black shoes. He completed his ethnic look with a light brown turban.

The sangeet ceremony is being held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol also marked his presence at the function.

Karan and his fiance Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending.

A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18. They have been in a relationship for a long time now.

