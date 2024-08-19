Dakota Johnson spotted wearing engagement ring amid Chris Martin split rumors

Los Angeles [US], August 19 : 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' actor Dakota Johnson, was recently seen wearing her engagement ring, putting to rest rumors that she had split from her fiance, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 34-year-old actress was out with friends Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee in Malibu, California, on Friday, August 16, according to People.

Johnson kept her look casual in an oversized tan coat and jeans, but it was the emerald engagement ring on her left hand that caught everyone's attention.

The sighting comes after speculation that Johnson and Martin, 47, had ended their relationship.

However, on the same day these photos were taken, a representative for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is "happily together."

Johnson and Martin were last seen together in June when Johnson attended the Glastonbury Festival to support Martin during Coldplay's headlining performance.

Despite their ups and downs, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is "going strong" now.

"They've had ups and downs, but now they're definitely back on," the source said.

According to People, the two began dating in 2017, three years after Martin and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow announced their separation.

Johnson was first seen wearing her emerald engagement ring in December 2020, but their engagement wasn't officially confirmed until March 2024.

As per a source close to the couple, they got engaged years ago but were in no rush to marry.

Although they keep their relationship mostly private, Johnson and Martin occasionally speak about each other and attend each other's events, according to People.

