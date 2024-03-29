Daler Mehndi praises Ram Charan, says his passion for music and dance is truly inspiring

Mumbai, March 29 Daler Mehndi has collaborated with star Ram Charan for his latest track 'Jaragandi' from the film 'Game Changer'.

The Punjabi pop sensation has heaped praise on the actor and said that his passion for music and dance is truly inspiring.

'Jaragandi' is a fusion of Punjabi beats and South Indian flavour.

The song’s title, which translates to 'Let it happen', is a vibrant and energetic track that seamlessly blends Daler Mehndi's signature bhangra beats with Ram Charan's charismatic presence.

Mehndi said in a statement: "Working with Ram Charan has been an incredible experience. His passion for music and dance is truly inspiring, and I believe our collaboration has resulted in something truly special."

'Game Changer' is a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar.

The film stars Ram Charan in double roles. It also has Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor