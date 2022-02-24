Dan Stevens to star in Hulu's 'Immigrant'

'Downtown Abbey' star Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Hulu limited series 'Immigrant' (working title).

According to Deadline, Stevens has been tapped for a key role in 'Immigrant' that will also feature 'Silicon Valley' actor Kumail Nanjiani.

Nanjiani will also executive produce the project from 'Pam and Tommy' creator Robert Siegel.

As per the logline obtained by Deadline, 'Immigrant' is the true story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Stevens will play Paul Snider. A hustler and serial schmoozer, Paul Snider stumbles upon the opportunity of a lifetime in the form of Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani) and his struggling LA backgammon club. Through their unlikely partnership, the iconic male stripping institution Chippendales is born.

Apart from Nanjiani and Stevens, the series will also feature Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford as well as recurring/guest stars Quentin Plair, Andrew Rannells and Nicola Peltz.

Siegel and Nanjiani will executive produce the project alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who is writing on the series along with Mehar Sethi.

Siegel and Konner will serve as co-showrunners and Matt Shakman will direct the project.

Jacqui Rivera is a co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is a co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

( With inputs from ANI )

