Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak announces her new Navratri song 'Vasaladi'

Ahead of Navratri, singer Falguni Pathak has come up with a new track titled ‘Vasaladi’.For this Navratri single produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music, Falguni Pathak has teamed up with Shail Hada who composed and co-sung the track. Bhojak Ashok Anjam has written the lyrics.Talking about the song, Falguni Pathak said, “Vasaladi is my gift to all my listeners this Navratri. I hope they enjoy the song and hope they choose this to play on loop during their dandiya celebration.”

An ardent fan of her work, Vinod Bhanushali added, “Navratri is incomplete without a Falguni Pathak song. Her songs even today made us nostalgic and as a music label, we have tried to give our fans a new song to do garba to this season. ‘Vasaladi’ captures the true essence of her music, brings a sense of familiarity with her signature style and we promise this will be your new favourite song of hers this festive season.”In August 2013, it was reported that she would make Rs 2 crore during the year's Navratri festivities. The singer was reportedly offered Rs 22 lakh for each day she sings and performs for an event management company. Navratri is a nine-day-long festival that is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars of Maa Durga and culminates with the immersion of the Goddess’ idols on Vijay Dashami. This year, Navratri begins on September 26.