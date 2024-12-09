Daniel Craig reveals why ‘male vulnerability’ is interesting

Los Angeles, Dec 9 Hollywood star Daniel Craig shared that “male vulnerability” is “interesting” and revealed that he feels "proud" to be an actor.

"Male vulnerability is really interesting because, as tough as men appear to be, they’re all vulnerable. We all hide - from our kids, spouses, colleagues. The armour of masculinity is there for a reason and what is that reason? I’m always exploring it," Craig told The Sunday Times newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Craig stars in the film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' 1985 novel 'Queer', and he would love to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the movie.

Asked if he cares about receiving recognition, Daniel replied: "Of course! Don’t be stupid, I’d be over the moon to get a nomination. Well, it’s scary. Awards go the way of the wind, but I cannot say, ‘I don’t give a ….’

"Still, years ago I learnt how arbitrary this is. It was soul-destroying, rejection after rejection. Because you think, ‘Can I act?’ But there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s a coin toss in many ways, so you have to let it go. And it’s all gravy for me now."

Craig said that he feels "proud" to be an actor, insisting that it's an "important" job.

Craig, who has enjoyed success on stage and screen, explained: "I’m always looking for a pragmatic solution to the problem of dressing up and showing off, which is what acting is.

"It is, ‘Look at me! Love me!’ But you have to own that, because I know what people think of actors - ‘Oh, silly people.’ Yet I’m proud of what I do and it’s important that people do what I do."

Craig gained international fame by playing the fictional secret agent James Bond for five installments in the film series: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

