Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke become parents

Los Angeles [US], April 26 : Harry Potter star Del Radcliffe and his long-term girlfriend Erin Darke have been blessed with a baby.

A rep for Del has confirmed the news to US-based outlet PEOPLE. The couple has not revealed the sex of the baby, or when the child was born.

The update has left the actors' fans extremely happy.

"How time flies! Harry Potter star is now a father," a social media user commented.

"So so so happy for them," another user wrote.

News broke in March that the "Miracle Workers" co-stars were starting a family.

Darke (38) debuted her baby bump in a black zip-up hoodie that same month during a New York City walk with her partner.

Del and Darke have been together since their meeting on the "Kill Your Darlings" set in 2012.

Del was 12 when he was cast as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001.

He went on to appear in all eight films based on the books written by JK Rowling.

More recently, he played the lead role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', for which he was nominated for a Bafta.

