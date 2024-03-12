Daniel Sloss looks forward to getting to know different cultures on India tour

Mumbai, March 12 Comedian Daniel Sloss, who is set to perform in India, has shared that he is looking forward to getting acquainted with the different cultures of India during his tour.

The comedian will perform in Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata from March 15 to March 24.

Elaborating on the same, Daniel said: “I am delighted to be back in India with an expansive tour, covering a vast proportion of this majestic country. DeadAnt Live is at the forefront of promoting comedy in India and collaborating with them is of great significance as it resonates with my mission of promoting comedy across the world. I look forward to acquainting myself with the different cultures of India through the tour and enthralling audiences.”

His upcoming tour will be the 12th solo show by the international comic sensation from Scotland as he gears up to discuss a range of topics, right from fatherhood to the constant chatter around the ‘cancel culture’ through his visit. Earlier, for his show ‘X’, Daniel delivered 300 performances continuously over 17 months across the globe.

Ravina Rawal, Founder-CEO, DeadAnt, said: “We are delighted to partner with MZA, as we present Daniel Sloss for the biggest comedy tour by an international artist in India. Daniel’s visit to India is the first edition of ‘The DeadAnt Loop’, which resonates with our mission of setting the stage for comedy across the country, with dynamic live experiences that will resonate with audiences. We are certain that India will find many things to love about this 8-city Loop.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor