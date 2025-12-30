Danny Ramirez to not star in 'The Last of Us' Season 3

Washington DC [US], December 30 : 'The Last of Us' Season 3 will not have Danny Ramirez in the lead cast, according to Deadline.

The actor starred alongside Kaitlyn Dever as Manny Alvarez, a fellow Firefly, appearing in four episodes of Season 2. He has dropped out ahead of the video game adaptation's third season due to scheduling conflicts, reported Deadline.

HBO's adaptation of the game, co-created and directed by Neil Druckmann, was renewed for a third season before Season 2 even arrived on the streamer last April.

The Season 2 finale suggested that viewers would experience three fraught days over again in Season 3, this time from Abby's (Dever) perspective.

"We haven't seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, and we haven't seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven't seen the last of Isabela Merced, and we haven't seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story," co-creator of the TV series Craig Mazin told Deadline.

According to the outlet, in July, it was announced that Druckmann would be stepping back creatively from helming the series adaptation, meaning he will not write or direct any Season 3 episodes. He will continue in the co-creator and executive producer roles, though.

Mazin also promised answers to such questions as "What is going on? How did that war start? Why? How did the Seraphites start? Who is the prophet? What happened to her? What does Isaac [Jeffrey Wright's character] want? What's happening at the end of Episode 7? What is this explosion? What is all of it?" in the upcoming seasons of the show, reported Deadline.

Ramirez is set to appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday' next year as The Falcon, aka Joaquin Torres, according to Deadline.

