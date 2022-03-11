Darshan Raval's 'Goriye' is groovy track with upbeat tempo

Mumbai, March 11 Playback singer Darshan Raval's new single 'Goriye', was released on Friday. The song, designed with an upbeat tempo and laced with Punjabi lyrics, presents Darshan dancing to the groovy beats while sporting a casual yet stylish look.

The singer is chuffed with the kind of response that the song has garnered within a short span of its release. Speaking about the song, he said, "I am excited to finally release the song! This is the first time I've danced in a video, and I had a blast shooting for it! It's a perfect summer song with catchy beats!'

Talking about how contagious the song's tune is, the singer further said, "I have been humming the song under my breath for a while now and waiting to introduce the song to the world. Now that it is finally out, I'm thankful for all the love it has received."

The music for the groovy song has been composed by Gurpreet Saini, with lyrics co-written by Gurpreet and Gautam Sharma and produced by Naushad Khan and Warner Music India.

Talking about latest track, Naushad Khan, Managing Director - Indie Music Label said, "'Goriye' is a fun, upbeat song, and Darshan has done complete justice to the song. We are ecstatic with the incredible response to the song and look forward to giving music lovers more such commercial hits for their every mood."

He is confident that the song will break the Internet in no time, "This song looks like it's going to be the next big track on the Internet!"

Earlier, Darshan has delivered hits like 'Kabhi Tumhe', 'Chogada', 'O Mehrama', 'Hawa Banke', 'Ek Tarfa', 'Rabba Mehar Kari' and 'Jannat Ve'.

