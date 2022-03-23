Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan shines as proud 'Jat'

The much awaited trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam starrer Dasvi has finally hit the web. Junior Bachchan plays a ego filled politician who takes up the challenge to pass Class 10th examination while in jail. The trailer of Dasvi starts with Abhishek Bachchan’s Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an ‘aathvi pass’ politician being put behind bars following his involvement in a scam.



Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary’s wife who has now taken over his chief minister seat while he is in jail, and Yami Gautam is the by-the-rules IPS officer Jyoti Deswal who gives Chaudhary a tough time in the jail.Helmed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant. Dasvi is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav's Bake My Cake Films