Daughter Shweta shares secret behind Amitabh-Jaya's long married life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : As Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 50 years of marital bliss, their daughter Shweta Bachchan on Saturday shared an adorable wish for them.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped an old picture of her parents.

In the black-white picture, Jaya can be seen smiling at Amitabh.

The photo can be seen from the film sets of the couple.

Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents - now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section of the couple with their with wishes.

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "How beautiful are they????"

Chunky Panday commented, "Happy Happy Golden Anniversary."

Chunky's wife Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Happy 50th to your parents !!! Lots of love."

Further extending the anniversary wishes, Shweta's daughter Navya Nanda took to her Insta story and posted a candid photo of Amitabh and Jaya from the sets of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Along with the post, she wrote, "50 years"

Last night, Amitabh took to his blog and wrote, "June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come."

Amitabh and Jaya have worked together in scores of movies including 'Guddi', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bawarchi', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

Jaya, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

