Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl attacker stabbed roommate with same knife

American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle might have been in much more danger than what happened at his May Hollywood Bowl appearance.

According to Deadline, a roommate of the attacker in that incident has testified that Isaiah Lee used the same replica handgun with a hidden blade to stab him in the abdomen.

In the months before Chappelle was attacked, Lee grew increasingly erratic and allegedly wrote strange notes along with bragging about his marijuana usage, reported Deadline.

"He was saying, 'I'm smoking on your brother,' bragging about how much money he's making - whatever he was doing - how much weed he was smoking. It didn't make sense to me. He knew my brother had passed away few months before that. It was disrespectful," Washington testified.

On December 2, things escalated when Washington was attacked by Lee following a perceived insult. "We started tussling, and I got stabbed" Washington testified. Lee fled the home after the stabbing.

Images of the knife found on Lee were revealed by the Los Angeles police after Chappelle was tackled. He pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and interfering with a public event.

Lee, who was an audience member and was arrested on suspicion of assault after he allegedly charged the comedian on stage, has said in an interview that he was offended by Chappelle's jokes, reported Deadline.

He went on to claim that he was there to have fun but Chappelle made jokes which included controversial comments about the LGBTQ community, in addition to making jokes about homelessness. Lee stated he himself has experienced homelessness.

"It's a struggle, and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it's not a joke," he said and later also added that he does not regret his actions, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

( With inputs from ANI )

