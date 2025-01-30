David Arquette returns to slasher genre 'Kill Or Be Killed'

Washington [US], January 30 : Actor David Arquette, who is known for playing Dewey Riley in the slasher franchise 'Scream' is returning to the summer slasher genre in 'Kill Or Be Killed' alongside rising US actress Alisha Newton, reported Deadline.

The project is from writer Nick Zigler, whose credits include the Chucky and Purge TV shows, and director David Straiton.

"School's out, and recent grad Dani (Alisha Newton) and her friends are ready for one last summer blowout. But when a senior's mutilated body is discovered on the high school football field - killed in a disturbingly theatrical fashion - it's clear that someone is playing by a new set of rules. A red envelope pinned to the corpse contains a yearbook photo and a chilling directive: "Kill or Be Killed". As the bodies pile up, Dani and her friends are thrust into a terrifying game, orchestrated by a sick killer, that transcends their small town and soon goes viral," reads the synopsis, as per the outlet.

Arquette recently starred in western The Unholy Trinity with Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson. Ascending actress Newton is best known for her roles in the Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys and the long-running CBC series Heartland.

"Kill or Be Killed captures the magic that made the golden era of slashers so iconic," said Ryan Keller, producer at Other Animal. "It brings a fresh, pulse-pounding experience that resonates with today's audiences while honouring the genre's storied past. The viral nature of the killer's game speaks to audiences worldwide, while the primal struggle for survival resonates in any language," as per the outlet.

David Straiton added, "The summer slasher is all about freedom and fear colliding - there's nothing quite like it. It's the perfect time to redefine the genre and challenge audiences with something both thrilling and unexpected."

"Kill or Be Killed celebrates the best of a 'summer slasher' - a thrilling slice of outrageous, totally fun escapism that will have audiences peeking out from behind their fingers as the kill count rises. Would you kill, or be killed?", said Calum Gray at Architect, reported Deadline.

