David Schwimmer recalls serving divorce papers to singer Rod Stewart

Washington [USA], January 15 : 'Friends' fame actor David Schwimmer recalled his early jobs before making it big in Hollywood. The actor on a humorous note remembered the time when he served a divorce notice to singer Rod Steward, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

David Schwimmer was a guest on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' when Stephen asked the actor about the 'unique' jobs that he did before becoming famous in Hollywood.

While talking about his job on the show, David recounted the time when he served divorce papers to singer Rod Stewart as a part of his job.

"One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, 'Well, you can be a process server for me. My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers."

"Once, oh man, thank goodness I've never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart. I don't even know if he knows. I don't think he knows." said David Schwimmer as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

To this, Colbert jokingly responded, "He knows now. Change your locks, man. He's vengeful," adding, "You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime and now he knows to punch you." quoted The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the 'Friends' actor didn't reveal the name of the woman to whom the singer was divorcing at that time. Stewart tied the knot with model Rachel Hunter in 1990, however, they split nine years later. They were divorced in 2006.

The singer has been with his current wife, Penny Lancaster, since 2007.

