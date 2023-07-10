DC chief James Gunn clears Doom Patrol's cancellation, shelving rumours

Washington [US], July 10 : American filmmaker and DC chief James Gunn cleared the air over the Doom Patrol's cancellation of the fourth season's final episodes and shelving rumours.

James Gunn conducted a session on Threads, a new app owned by tech giant Meta where he answered the questions of his fans about the show.

When a fan asked about the remaining episodes of Doom Patrol, Gunn responded, "People have asked me this a few times this morning. I'm not sure what it refers to (I am neck deep in Supermir & Creature Commandos, not focused on day to day TV scheduling) but I can't..."

"I can't imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released," he added.

According to Deadline, a US-based entertainment news outlet, with all of the changes to the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming services over the years, some fans wondered if the remaining episodes would ever be accessible on Max.

Gunn returned hours later on threads with an update for the fans.

He posted, "I know have a confirmation: As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn't yet been announced to the public."

Earlier, when Warner Bros.-Discovery announced that both shows ('Doom Patrol' and 'Titans' will end with their fourth seasons, offering two legs of six episodes for a total of 12 shows to close things out.

Some people had speculated that the cancellations were part of the changes Gunn and Peter Safran are bringing to DC Studios as they attempt to redevelop its faltering Universe.

"The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows," Gunn said on Twitter.

This tweet was in response to an angry fan who blamed Gunn and Safran, saying they have "a mighty big hill" to climb to win the affection of fans.

The fan wrote, "With @DCDoomPatrol and @DCTitans officially ending due to the new direction of @JamesGunn and Safran. All the fans can say is good luck. It's a mighty big hill you have to climb to win the majority of fans over who enjoyed the shows and movies. I'll be kicking my feet up waiting."

'Doom Patrol' reimagines some of DC's most well-known superheroes, including 'Robotman' a.k.a Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), 'Negative Man' a.k.a Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), April Bowlby as Rita Farr, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane and Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), as per Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor