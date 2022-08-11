DCW demands strict action against Mukesh Khanna for his remarks against women

The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday issued a notice to the police asking them to register a case against actor Mukesh Khanna for his remarks that women who ask for sex from men are like prostitutes.Khanna’s statement was “extremely misogynistic” and offensive to women, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said in her letter. “Further, it outrages the modesty of women and attracts several sections of the [Indian Penal Code]” she said.

On August 8, Khanna said in a video, which he uploaded on his official YouTube channel Bheeshm International, that a woman who expresses her desire to have sex with a man is engaging in prostitution. “A woman from decent society would not say such shameless things, and if she speaks like that, she is not part of decent society,” he said.Khanna made the remarks in the context of a video in which he spoke about social media users receiving sexually explicit messages from unknown accounts purportedly belonging to women. He advised people not to respond to such messages and block those accounts.Maliwal said that these remarks showed Khanna’s low thinking, and added that he should apologise to the entire country.One becomes ‘Shaktiman’ not just by flying in the air but by respecting women,” she said, referring to the popular television show that was aired on the DD National channel in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Khanna played the role of the superhero Shaktiman in the show.Maliwal asked the police to provide a copy of the first information report filed in the case, and an action taken report by August 13.

