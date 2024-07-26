Deadpool & Wolverine Screening Ignites San Diego Comic-Con 2024 With Drone Show Teasing Galactus & ‘Fantastic Four’ (Watch Video)

Thousands of people witnessed Marvel Studios' incredible and spectacular pyrotechnics drone show and fireworks display during San Diego Comic-Con International at Petco Park in San Diego in California on Thursday. The 10-minute show followed the fan screening of Deadpool and Wolverine.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch Marvel Studios put on a spectacular pyrotechnics drone show as they surprise Comic-Con International⁰⁰📌#SanDiego | #California



Watch as thousands of people witness Marvel Studios put on an incredible and spectacular pyrotechnics drone show and fireworks… pic.twitter.com/wDhAY9wMpG — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 26, 2024

The event utilised drones and fireworks to tease both the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie as well as the upcoming Fantastic Four. Attendees were left in awe as the sky lit up with intricate patterns and vibrant colours, perfectly synchronised with dramatic music that heightened the excitement.

During the show, a Merc with the Mouth-themed drone display took place, ending with the reveal that Fantastic Four and Galactus would be featured in the studio’s big Hall H panel on Saturday night. The former appeared via drones as his great god-being.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine for the Marvel Studios drone show above Petco Park after the #SDCC Hall H fan celebration pic.twitter.com/dwCVH0FIGJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2024

Fans can look forward to a presentation of the Fantastic Four cast, which includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The movie is scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, aligning with Marvel’s tradition of showcasing their upcoming projects for the following year.