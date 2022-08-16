Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second child four months after welcoming first baby

Four months after welcoming their daughter Lianna, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

On Tuesday, Debina took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers.

"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee," she wrote.

Debina also dropped an adorable family picture. In the image, Gurmeet is seen hugging his wife and daughter. Debina posed with the sonography film in her hands.

The particular announcement has made the couple's fans extremely happy.

"Wohooo," actor Mahhi Vij commented.

"Wow.. congratulations," actor Yuvika Chaudhary wrote.

"Wat fun! Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani extended her greetings to the couple.

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011. And in April this year, the two announced that they're blessed with Lianna.

On Instagram, they had posted the clip and wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

On August 15, 2022, Lianna's rice-eating ceremony was held.

( With inputs from ANI )

