Debut footage of Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' leaves audience stunned at CinemaCon

Washington [US], April 27 : The world is all set to witness witches' magic in shades of pink and green. Getting one step closer to the movie's release, Wicked's debut footage was revealed at CinemaCon.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the magical footage doesn't share the scenes of Ariana and Eviro but does feature the magical tune of the Broadway adaptation. The background music consisted of 'Defying Gravity' and 'Popular' in the clip from the film.

The teaser begins as Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible works with the green-skinned Elphaba to help her control her gift. "Once you learn to harness your emotions, the sky is the limit," Morrible tells her student.

The clip features a sweeping, brightly lit set and consists of scenes of Elphaba wandering around the halls of Shiz University before meeting Glinda, who presents her new roommate with that iconic pointy black hat.

Later in the clip, Jeff Goldblum appears on screen as the wonderful Wizard of Oz, the blonde-haired Glinda transports by bubble and Elphaba sports her signature broomstick.

The movie's highlight is the treat of sisterhood between Glinda (Ariana) and Elphaba (Eviro). 'Wicked' narrates the backstory of friends-turned-enemies.

The most adorable scene from the teaser featured a lovely conversation between Good and Wicked Witch, "Pink goes good with green," Glinda tells Elphaba as she puts a flower behind her ear. "Look at you, you're beautiful." Elphaba tells her, "You really don't have to do that," to which Glinda famously responds, "I know. That's what makes me so nice."

Director Jon M. Chu said, "'Wicked' is about change, and it's necessary for things to get better". He promises that Grande will "leave you breathless" and Erivo will "break your heart."

Earlier Jon's letter on social media read "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters."

'Wicked' will hit theatres on November 27, 2024.

