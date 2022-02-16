Deep Sidhu accident: Cops find liquor bottle’ from actor’s car, family files FIR

The Sonipat police on Wednesday registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by Deep Sidhu's brother Surjeet. According to the police, Sidhu's brother has alleged the driver of the truck in which the Punjabi actor's car rammed, applied sudden brakes which resulted in the fatal accident on Tuesday night. The police have now registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) & 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC. Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district.

The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda. Commenting on the accident, Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma today said the driver has been identified while efforts are on to nab him. "It's a case of rash & negligent driving... FIR has been registered. The driver has been identified, teams trying to nab him," Sharma said. Further, the SP confirmed a partially consumed liquor bottle was recovered from Deep Sidhu's car. "We retrieved a partially consumed liquor bottle from Deep Sidhu's car. Viscera sample has been collected, further action will be taken after analysis of FSL report," the Sonipat SP said. Meanwhile, Sidhu's postmortem was concluded today after which his body was handed over to his family.