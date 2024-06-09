Deepika drops intriguing look in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ poster, Ranveer calls her a stunner

Mumbai, June 9 Ahead of the trailer launch, actress Deepika Padukone shared a new poster on Sunday, offering a glimpse into her intriguing look from the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Deepika posted the poster on Instagram, where she appears captivating against a dystopian landscape backdrop.

The actress looks distressed, as if she is on an emotional journey.

She captioned the post: "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD trailer out tomorrow."

Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, turned cheerleader for her as he commented: “BOOM Stunner!”

Directed by renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the film is set in a distant, dystopian future where humanity will face challenges.

On June 7, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his new look as Ashwatthama, expressing his excitement for the film.

He wrote, "Waiting yes for this great honour of being in the company of GREATS!! His wait is ending... 3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, out on June 10."

The film, slated for release on June 27, also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor