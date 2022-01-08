Deepika opens up on the side-effects of Covid-19: "I was unrecognisable"

Deepika Padukone had tested positive for Covid-19 in May last year. While the actress never posted any Covid-19 update while recovering, she has now opened up about her experience with the novel coronavirus and how she looked 'physically unrecognisable' after getting infected. At that time, Deepika, along with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha had contracted the virus. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika shared how Covid-19 affected her physically. “Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely... I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different,” she said.

The actor added that it wasn’t the illness that affected her as much but the after-effects of it, which forced her to take a mini-sabbatical of sorts. She added, “I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn't working. The phase for me was very, very difficult.” Deepika is currently gearing up for her next release Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Shakun Batra. The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The actress was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh which was a failure at the box-office.

