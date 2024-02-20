Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Expecting First Child; Actress In Her Second Trimester

Rumours are swirling that power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might be welcoming their first child! According to The Week, sources claim Deepika is already in her second trimester, though neither she nor her team have officially confirmed the news. This speculation began after netizens noticed Deepika seemingly covering her midriff in a recent red carpet appearance. Additionally, rumours arose last month about her joining a popular HBO show, which were recently countered by reports suggesting she opted out.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Deepika has been subjected to pregnancy rumours. Last month, when Deepika shared photos from the promotions of Fighter, fans believed to have noticed a ‘bump’ and soon enough they flooded the comments section asking if she was pregnant. Earlier this year, Deepika said that she wants to have kids with Ranveer. Speaking with Vogue Singapore, Deepika said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.” On the work front, Deepika has a number of projects in the pipeline. Deepika was last seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress is rumoured to be a part of White Lotus season 3 and has a number of films lined up, including Kalki 2989 AD with Prabhas.On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again' where he is reprising his role of Simmba. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. He also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani. It will release in 2025.