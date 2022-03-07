Deepika Padukone begins shooting for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have reached Spain for the final schedule of their much-awaited movie, Pathaan. After the teaser of Pathaan dropped, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film, which will also star John Abraham in a pivotal role. As soon as she reached Spain, Deepika shared several photos of the foreign country. The actress also shared a selfie while enjoying a lazy day in Spain.

Shah Rukh Khan, who’s returning to the films after Zero (2018), left for Spain on Saturday. Deepika followed suit as she was spotted at Mumbai airport. The makers had last week released a teaser video of Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actors will share screen space with Shah Rukh in the actioner. The video gave a glimpse of SRK too. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is touted to be an actioner. The teaser hints at Shah Rukh playing a patriot. The movie will have a Republic Day release in 2023, as a part of Yash Raj Films’ 50-year celebrations.

