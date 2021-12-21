Deepika Padukone broke down into tears after watching her husband Ranveer Singh's film 83

The most awaited film 83 is all set to hit the thaters on December 24, 2021. No doubt the film is going to be mega hit in the Bollywood industry, the film revolves around the victory of Indian cricket team in 1983 world cup.

On Sunday the special screening of 83 was held in Mumbai for B-Town celebs and after watching the film everyone was seemed impressed by the story and Ranveer's performance.



The film stars Ranveer Kapoor in the lead role, he is playing the character of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika is playing role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi and the film is directed by non other than Kabir Khan.



In the recent interview when he was asked about Deepika's reaction after watching the film, the film-maker told that the actress went down into tears he quoted "I thought she has dialed me by mistake because I was saying 'Deepika, Hello', and there was silence. She was not being able to speak, she was choking up. She said 'I'm so sorry, so sorry, I'm just too overwhelmed, I'm not being able to speak' and I said, 'Deepika, you don't need to say anything more. What you've said in this one line and the way you said it, I know exactly the way you felt about the film'."

83 is going to be massive hit in Bollywood, the movie is going to release in five Indian languages that is Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.