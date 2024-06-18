Deepika Padukone Ex-Siddharth Mallya All Set to Marry His Girlfriend Jasminee, Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin See Pics

Deepika Padukone Ex boyfriend Siddharth Mallya who is son of Indian businessman and politician Vijay Mallya is all set to tie knot with his ex-girlfriend Jasminee this month. The pre-wedding functions has already begun. The couple has shared glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media, much to the delight of their followers.

Sidhartha, who proposed to Jasmine on Halloween 2023, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing in front of a beautiful rose installation. He captioned the post, "Wedding week has commenced… #wedding #ily." In the picture, Sidhartha is seen wearing a white tuxedo paired with pink pants, while Jasmine dons a floral dress. The couple's joy is evident as they pose lovingly for the camera.

Well-wishers and friends, including Sussanne Khan, have flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Khan wrote, "Big Congratulations. Wishing you both super happiness." Fans also expressed their happiness, with one user commenting, "Congratulations. So happy for you, Sid. Started admiring you since you opened up about your struggles. So much love."

The wedding festivities have been a series of joyful events, showcasing the couple's love and the support from their loved ones. The outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes on social media reflects the couple's strong connection with their friends and fans. Meanwhile,Vijay Mallya is an Indian businessman and politician who is currently wanted by the Indian Government for financial crimes. They are trying to get him extradited from the UK to face these charges.