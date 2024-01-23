Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Fighter Earns over Rs 3.50 crore in Advance Booking

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated film, Fighter, is all set to release this week and the film’s advance ticket sales have gone up, reaching the milestone of over one lakh tickets sold for day one, minting Rs 3.66 crore. According to Sacnilk, 44,859 tickets have been sold for the 2D version, 6,070 tickets for the 3D version, 5,978 tickets for the IMAX 3D experience, and 1,567 tickets for the 4DX 3D experience. The highest advance ticket sales are recorded in Maharashtra, contributing tickets worth Rs 93.1 lakh, followed by Delhi, where the film has sold tickets worth Rs 83.52 lakh. Telangana and Karnataka also made significant contributions with sales amounting to Rs 59.32 lakh and Rs 58.08 lakh, respectively. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Hrithik on War and Bang Bang, Fighter focuses on the lives of Indian Air Force officers. The film is set to hit theatres on January 25.

Going by the film synopsis, the plot will revolve around a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. Talking about the film, Siddharth said at the trailer launch, "Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether. Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here." “Thank you to the universe for surrounding me with crazy, mad insane passionate human beings. (I'm thankful) for the opportunity to be working with someone as crazy, as passionate as Sid Anand and to be as courageous, passionate, and insane as Anil sir,” added Hrithik.

