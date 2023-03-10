Deepika Padukone jets off to US for her first ever Oscar appearance

Actor Deepika Padukone, who will present an award at the 95th Academy Awards, flew out of Mumbai on Friday night. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Deepika was seen getting off from her car at Mumbai airport. The actor smiled as she posed for the paparazzi before she headed inside the airport gate. Rocking a geek-chic look, the actress was happy to pose for the paparazzi before flying out. For her trip to Los Angeles, Deepika opted for comfy jeans, a turtle-neck top, a tailored jacket and statement high heels.



Deepika will be among the long list of stars who will be presenting at the Academy Awards. She will join a host of Hollywood stars including Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen and John Travolta. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. This year is significant for India at the Oscars as Naatu Naatu, the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, is the frontrunner in the Original Song category. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is nominated for the Documentary Feature award, while Guneet Monga-backed Elephant Whisperers is competing in the Documentary Short category. The actor is riding high on the success of her film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently filming for a sci-fi movie, tentatively titled Project K, which also features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

