Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, as presenter at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Thursday, 2 March, to announce that she is among the celebrities who will be presenting at the 95th Oscars. The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, "#oscars#oscars95." The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Soon after she shared the post, Neha Dhupia was among the first ones to drop a comment: "an't wait to watch you Deepu @deepikapadukone."

Deepika Padukone's fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Pathaan's girl at the Oscar," while another wrote, "This tym is ours Deepika mam." Meanwhile, this year the Oscars is going to be extra special for India as one song and two documentaries have been nominated in different categories. Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has also been nominated at this year's Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The song's music has been composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. All That Breathes will compete for Best Documentary Feature Film, while The Elephant Whisperers is among the nominees for Best Documentary Short Film.

