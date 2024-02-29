Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make 1st Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement (Watch Video)

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have taken the spotlight as they announced the eagerly awaited news of their first child. The couple made their first public appearance after the announcement, showcasing their joy at the airport. Clad in matching white outfits, Ranveer and Deepika strolled hand in hand, radiating happiness.

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone shared a delightful poster on social media, adorned with children's clothes, toys, and balloons, featuring the words "September 2024." The Bollywood actress looked stunning in a long white outfit with her hair elegantly tied in a bun, showcasing a visible pregnancy glow. Ranveer Singh complemented her look, donning a white hoodie and matching pants, complete with a mask concealing his appearance for the upcoming film "Don 3."

The announcement triggered an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities. Vikrant Massey, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and others extended their heartfelt wishes to the expectant parents.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone, last seen in "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan, has a busy schedule ahead. She is set to star with Prabhas in "Kalki 2989 AD" and will be working on the Hindi remake of "The Intern" alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is eagerly anticipated in the much-awaited "Don 3," sharing the screen with Kiara Advani.

As the power couple steps into this new chapter of their lives, fans and the industry alike are excitedly awaiting the arrival of the newest member to join the Singh-Padukone family. The duo, married for over five years, continues to garner widespread adoration both for their on-screen chemistry and their off-screen love story.