Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's period drama 'Bajirao Mastani' turns 7

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra's period romantic action film 'Bajirao Mastani' turned 7 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali productions shared a video which they captioned, "With glory, beauty, love and honour! Here's celebrating passion & war with #7YearsOfBajiraoMastani."

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses of the film.

Soon after they shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"The best of all time, favorite masterpiece," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Seen many pairs, in Bhansali production but the oomph, the character, the depth, the happiness, the pain, the sorrow, the anger, the frustration and many more these two bring is beyond excellence (Deepika & Ranveer). Especially, Ranveer Singh, he becomes the character. Wish to see them more in Bhansali production. Though see not happening in near future."

"Super movie one of the best movie in the world," another fan commented.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the film was released in the year 2015 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film marked Deepika and Ranveer's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their romantic drama film 'Ram Leela'.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen in director Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor