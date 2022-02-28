Deepika Padukone reveals she was asked to get breast implants at 18

Deepika Padukone is on cloud nine as her last release, Gehraiyaan has opened to positive release.During a conversation with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone was asked about the worst advice she’s ever received. Reacting to the same, the Gehraiyaan actress said, “I was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.”

She has also mentioned what Shah Rukh Khan had said to her. The actor asked her to make memories while working and creating experiences. To note, Deepika made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about her upcoming films, Deepika will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again in Pathan. She had revealed that the last schedule of the shoot is left and it is expected that the action-drama will be released at the year-end. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Both will be seen together for the first time. The film was announced in 2021 on Hrithik Roshan's birthday.

