Deepika Padukone's first look from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' unveiled!

Deepika Padukone's solo Pathaan motion poster is finaly out, and features her taking a shot. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead and John Abraham as the antagonist. It is set to hit theatres around Republic Day next year, on January 25. Speaking about her character in the film, director Siddharth Anand says, “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in 'Pathaan' makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in 'Pathaan' and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind.” The director also claims that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in 'Pathaan'. He says, “I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to.”

Siddharth feels Deepika is a true pan India superstar and her presence in 'Pathaan' makes the project supremely exciting. “Deepika is a rare actor with a pan Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can’t wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on January 25th, 2023,” he says. 'Pathaan' is Shah Rukh and and Deepika's fourth collaboration after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

