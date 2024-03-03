Deepika shakes a leg with Ranveer on 'Gallan Goodiyaan' song at Anant-Radhika's pre wedding bash day 2

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 : The second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw amazing performances by celebrities. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grooved to the 'Gallan Goodiyaan' song. Not only that they showed dandiya moves.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer asks his wife to join him on the dance floor. Then, the duo shake their leg to Ranveer's song 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from 'Dil Dhakadne Do'.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1764136517042139217

DeepVeer were also seen enjoying and playing as part of the pre-wedding bash.

https://twitter.com/TeamDeepikaMY_/status/1764050135020130540

Mom-to-be Deepika looked ethereal in a gold and black lehenga choli that she accessorized choker and statement earrings. She kept her hair tied in a neat sleek bun.

Ranveer on the other hand looked handsome in a black and blue sherwani for the big event.

The power couple are all set to embrace parenthood. The 'DeepVeer' are expecting their first child.

On Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff.

The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

