"Deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to...": Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Actor Shilpa Shetty has broken her silence amidst the ongoing investigation in an alleged Rs 60-crore fraud case.

The actor said she has been unfairly named in the matter and maintained that her role with the concerned company was limited and non-operational.

In a statement released by her team, Shetty said she was "deeply saddened" by what she described as a "baseless attempt" to associate her with the case. The actor further clarified that her association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no involvement in its day-to-day functioning, finances, or decision-making.

"I am deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to link my name to this matter. My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no role in its operations, finances, decision-making, or any signing authority. In fact, like several other public figures, I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel, in a professional capacity, for which payments due to me remain outstanding," the statement read.

Shetty further alleged that her family had loaned a substantial amount to the company adding that nearly Rs 20 crore was extended as a loan and that the amount remains "unpaid."

"I want to put it on record that almost Rs 20 crore has been loaned to the company by us as a family, and the said amount remains unpaid. The mischievous attempt to impute criminal liability on me, particularly after an unexplained delay of nearly nine years, is legally unsustainable and contrary to settled principles of law," she said.

"Despite these facts, my name continues to be unnecessarily dragged into the proceedings, which is both distressing and unjustified. Such unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also result in a woman's dignity, integrity, and reputation being unfairly trampled upon in the public domain," the statement further read.

"With a quashing petition already filed before the Honourable Bombay High Court , I have complete faith in the judicial process and will be seeking appropriate legal remedies to protect my rights and reputation," the statement added.

Urging the media to report responsibly and verify facts before publishing, Shetty added, "I respectfully request the media to take note of these facts and report responsibly by verifying the truthfulness of facts."

Meanwhile, Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, also denied the allegations. Earlier, in a post on his X handle, Kundra termed the claims "baseless and motivated," stating that the issues were being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis.

"We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis."

"A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the Indian judiciary. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice," the tweet further read.

For those unaware, in August, a case was filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another individual for allegedly cheating a businessman of over Rs 60 crore.

The complaint, filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, claims the incidents took place between 2015 and 2023. Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead.

