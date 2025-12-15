Deepshikha Nagpal says working with Bhumika Chawla, Arbaaz Khan in Kesar Singh 'Felt like one big family'

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Deepshikha Nagpal will be sharing the screen with Bhumika Chawla and Arbaaz Khan in her next "Kesar Singh".

Shedding light on her experience on the set, Deepshikha called Bhumika an 'absolute sweetheart'.

“It was truly lovely working with both Bhumika and Arbaaz. This was my first film with Bhumika, and she is an absolute sweetheart, incredibly warm, grounded, and simple despite having such a remarkable body of work," she shared.

Deepshikha added, "We connected instantly, and even off-screen, our bond felt very natural. Our families got along beautifully too — my daughter, her son, and all of us spent a lot of time together, which made the experience feel like one big family.”

Speaking of reuniting with Arbaaz Khan, she added, “With Arbaaz, I’ve worked earlier as well, although unfortunately those films didn’t release. So there was already a sense of familiarity and comfort. He is extremely cooperative, professional, and has absolutely no airs.”

Deepshikha even remembered a moment during the 'Kesar Singh' shoot that ended up leaving a lasting impression on her.

“There was a bit of scheduling confusion one day, and Arbaaz was informed that I might be running late. Without a second thought, he stood up for me and said he knew I was always punctual and that there must be a genuine reason. Later, it turned out to be a simple mix-up, as I was finishing another scene elsewhere and had to come in later that night.”

“It was already past midnight, and I had my introduction scene with some heavy lines to shoot. Everyone was tired and ready to pack up, and I was under a lot of pressure — it was my introduction, and it had to land well. Arbaaz noticed this and kept the mood light, even joking that someone should just wake me up and tell me what expression to give, because I’d deliver it anyway. We ended up finishing the scene in a single take. That kind of encouragement and faith from a co-actor makes a huge difference, and it’s something I truly cherish.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor