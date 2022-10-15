'Deewane ka naam to pucho..': Shankar of the 'SJ' duo and his musical life

A tabla player with a prominent theatrical troupe, he went on to partner with a harmonium player to create - and guide - the duo that seamlessly melded the strains of Indian classical and popular music with Western melodies to create an array of immortal tunes for films starring titans, from Raj Kapoor to Shammi Kapoor to Rajesh Khanna.

Shankar-Jaiskishan was not the first duo to give music for Hindi films that signal honour went to their own ustads Husnlal-Bhagatram but they were the most successful, right from their first venture in 1949, down till the dawn of the 1970s.

Going just by the metric of Filmfare Awards, their record of the most Best Music Awards

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor